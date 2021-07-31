Barnsley could show the door to Isaac Christie-Davies in this transfer window.

Barnsley may loan out or sell the midfielder this summer, as detailed in a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Christie-Davies, who is 23-years-old, has struggled to make an impact since moving to Oakwell.

He has been training with their Under-23s over pre-season and appears to be heading out the exit door in some capacity.

Yet to play

Christie-Davies is yet to make a first-team appearance for Barnsley since joining the Championship side in September 2020.

He penned a three-year contract with the Yorkshire club but has not been given an opportunity yet.

The ex-Wales youth international was loaned out to Slovakian side Dunajská Streda in the last January transfer window to go and get some game time under his belt.

He went on to play 10 times for the Slovak Super Liga side before heading back to Barnsley.

Career to date

Christie-Davies spent time in the academy at Chelsea as a youngster before moving up north to join Liverpool in 2018.

He was handed his first-team debut for the Reds a year later against Aston Villa in the League Cup.

However, that was his only senior appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side and he was loaned out to Belgian outfit Club Brugge before being released by the Reds.

Barnsley took a gamble on him last year but it hasn’t paid off with Christie-Davies likely to be on the move again.