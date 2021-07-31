Sunderland are closing in on a loan move to sign Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison, according to a report by the Northern Echo.

Sunderland are looking to boost their attacking options for the upcoming season by luring the youngster to the Stadium of Light.

Jebbison, who is 18-years-old, has been in discussions with the Black Cats and the Northern Echo say he has also spoken to a number of other clubs.

However, Lee Johnson’s side appear to be in the driving seat as he was spotted at their pre-season friendly win over Hull City last night.

Read: Ipswich Town stance on Sunderland-linked winger revealed

Promising talent

Jebbison is being tipped for a bright future in the game but Sheffield United may now give him the green light to leave on loan to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The Canadian-born teenager started his career over there in the ANB Futbol academy before relocating with his family to England in 2017.

He joined Sheffield United’s academy in 2018 and has since been a regular for their Under-18s and Under-23s sides over the past few years.

Jebbison also spent time away on loan in non-league at Chorley during the first-half of last season before returning to Bramall Lane.

Read: Player Sunderland have had on trial this summer links up with another club

First-team breakthrough

The striker was handed his senior debut for the Blades in a Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace in May last year before he started a week later and scored against Everton.

Jebbison ended up playing four times under Paul Heckingbottom last season but is now poised for a loan switch to Sunderland.