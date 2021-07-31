Lincoln City want to sign Dundee United defender Jamie Robson, according to a report by the Daily Record.

Lincoln City are set to make a £200,000 bid for the Scottish Premiership left-back.

Robson, who is 23-years-old, has been linked with League One duo Ipswich Town and Oxford United in this transfer window, as per journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

IPSWICH. In chase with OXFORD for Dundee U left back Jamie Robson. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 11, 2021

However, the Imps are now looking to win the race for his signature.

Academy graduate

Robson has risen up through the academy at Dundee United and has spent his whole senior career to date there.

He was handed his first professional deal with the Terrors in 2014 and has since made 168 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

The full-back played a key role in their promotion from the Scottish Championship last year and adapted well to step back into the Premiership last term.

Robson only has a year left on his contract at Tannadice so Dundee United could look to cash in on him so they avoid losing him for free in June 2022.

Imps looking to bounce back

Lincoln will be eager to bounce back from their disappointment of losing the Play-Off final last season to Blackpool with promotion in the next campaign.

Michael Appleton’s side could now boost their defensive options by luring Robson to Sincil Bank and he would give them more competition and depth in their defensive department.