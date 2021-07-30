Fulham appear to be closing in on signing number three, with Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz set to undergo a medical.

It emerged earlier today that Fulham were edging ahead of the competition in the battle for Rodrigo Muniz’s signature.

Marco Silva is looking to further bolster his ranks ahead of the new campaign after the eye-catching signings of Harry Wilson and Paulo Gazzaniga and now, reports from overseas have claimed a third signing could be on the way.

According to Brazilian reporter Vene Casagrande, Rodrigo Muniz is set to undergo medical checks in Brazil before a proposed move to Fulham.

Em Lisboa, Spindel e Braz, dirigentes do Flamengo, em reunião com um dos empresários de Muniz, iniciaram os trâmites necessários para oficializar a venda do atacante ao Fulham. O jogador fará uma parte dos exames no Brasil antes de viajar para se apresentar ao time inglês. — Venê Casagrande (@venecasagrande) July 30, 2021

Discussions took place in Portugal between Flamengo’s directors and representatives of Muniz and now, he is poised to seal a move to Craven Cottage.

Reports emerged earlier this week claiming Fulham’s Championship rivals Middlesbrough were interested in a deal. However, fresh reports appear to have dented Neil Warnock’s hopes of adding the 20-year-old to his attacking ranks.

Another eye-catching signing for Silva

After bringing in Wilson and Gazzaniga, Marco Silva looks to be on the path to securing another intriguing acquisition.

Young Brazilian attacker Muniz looks to be a promising talent for the future, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in the Championship should a move go through.

An unknown quantity

Muniz is a bit of an unknown quantity as it stands, having only made 30 senior appearances during his career. With Flamengo, he has played 24 times for the first-team, chipping in with five goals and two assists in the process.

Should a move go through, fans will be paying close attention to the youngster as they look to see just what Muniz could bring to Craven Cottage.