QPR have confirmed the signing of full-back Moses Odubajo on their official club website.

Following a lengthy stint on trial with Queens Park Rangers, Moses Odubajo’s arrival at Loftus Road has been confirmed.

QPR have moved to bring the right-back on a one-year deal, keeping him at the club for the duration of the upcoming campaign. However, the option of a further 12 months is also included in the agreement.

Now, with his move confirmed, the 27-year-old will be looking to nail down the spot as Mark Warburton’s starting right-back ahead of the new season.

Odubajo has been available as a free agent all summer, with Warburton showing a strong interest in reuniting with the player.

His trial with the Rs was so the former Brentford man could prove his fitness before earning a deal. He now links up with Warburton for the second time in his career, previously working with the Rangers boss during his time at Griffin Park.

He brings plenty of Championship experience to QPR’s backline, having played over 150 times in the second-tier.

Thoughts?

Bringing Odubajo is a shrewd bit of business for Rangers this summer.

He arrives on a free transfer in a window where clubs up and down the EFL ladder are looking to cut costs where possible. Not only that but the Championship pedigree and bags of pace he brings to Warburton’s side can make him a valuable player moving forward.

The former Leyton Orient star has previously struggled with injury problems, however, so it will be hoped that he can maintain his fitness and play an important role for the Rs moving forward.