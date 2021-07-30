Portsmouth are casting their eye over free agent midfielder Louis Thompson, The News has reported.

Norwich City opted to let midfielder Louis Thompson depart earlier this summer, opening the door for him to search for a new club as a free agent.

His efforts thus far have been unsuccessful but now, it has been revealed he is training with Portsmouth.

The News provided the update on Friday afternoon, revealing that Danny Cowley and co are casting their eye over the free agent midfielder ahead of a possible deal.

Thompson, brother of current Peterborough United ace and former Portsmouth favourite Nathan Thompson, is bidding to earn a deal with Pompey ahead of the new campaign.

The 26-year-old has plenty of EFL experience, spending time on loan with Swindon Town, Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons.

Now, he is looking to find a new club to call home and carve out a successful career in the EFL.

Do Portsmouth need Thompson?

In short, yes.

Cowley is in dire need of further midfield recruits, with only summer signings Shaun Williams and Ryan Tunnicliffe available as options as it stands.

As a free agent, Pompey wouldn’t need to pay a fee for Thompson, so a swoop for the midfielder would be a wise one.

What could he bring to Fratton Park?

Thompson mainly operates as a defensive midfielder and tackling is one of his best attributes, looking to break up attacks and move the ball on.

He possesses a good engine and can feature slightly further forward in central midfield if required.