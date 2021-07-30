Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has confirmed the club are weighing up a move for free agent playmaker Kyle Edwards.

Scott Parker told the Bournemouth Daily Echo that he has been impressed by Kyle Edwards, who has linked up with the Cherries on trial.

Edwards is on the hunt for a new club this summer after being let go by West Brom. The 23-year-old recently spent time with Reading, but his time with the Royals didn’t end in him getting a contract.

However, if Parker’s words are anything to go off, he could land a deal with Bournemouth.

The former Fulham boss provided a fresh insight on Edwards’ situation with Bournemouth, stating he has been “impressed” by the attacking midfielder.

Speaking with the Bournemouth Daily Echo, Parker confirmed that the 23-year-old will spend another week with the club as they continue to weigh up a decision. Here’s what he had to say:

“I think he did extremely well in the circumstances, Kyle.

“I thought he did very, very well. So I’ve been impressed with Kyle.

“We’re weighing that [a move] up. He’s with us now for another week or so. So we’ll make a call, see a bit more of him and make a real call on that in terms of what we do nearer that time.”

With Parker’s words in mind, it will be interesting to see how Edwards’ situation pans out in the coming weeks.

What would Edwards bring to Bournemouth?

Edwards hasn’t built up the most eye-catching goals/assists record since breaking into senior football but would contribute in other ways if he joined the Cherries.

The Dudley-born ace is a skillful dribbler and, as a right-footed player often operating on the left, likes to cut in from the wing. He is a direct runner on the ball and could be a danger for Championship defences.

How does he compare to what they already have?

In terms of pedigree, Edwards is a little behind current left-wing options Arnaut Danjuma and Junior Stanislas.

However, with Stanislas now 31 and Danjuma being frequently linked with a move away, Edwards could be a wise acquisition this summer.