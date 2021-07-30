Sheffield Wednesday are still open to signing Chelsea prodigy Tariq Uwakwe this summer, despite the midfielder’s trial with the Owls coming to an end.

A fresh report has emerged from The Star revealing Sheffield Wednesday’s stance after the Chelsea prodigy’s trial.

Sheffield Wednesday have cast their eyes over a number of players this summer, with Darren Moore eyeing new additions. One of the most recent trialists at Hillsborough was Tariq Uwakwe, who has since returned to Stamford Bridge.

However, it has now been said that the Owls could yet move for the 21-year-old this summer.

The Star states that Wednesday are still open to the possibility of signing Uwakwe, despite the fact his trial has come to an end. Should the possibility arise, the League One side are still interested in recruiting the recent Accrington Stanley loan man ahead of the new season.

With that in mind, it awaits to be seen how Uwakwe’s situation at Stamford Bridge pans out in the coming weeks.

What would he bring to Sheffield Wednesday?

The London-born midfielder has previously shown he can be a goal threat from the middle of the park. He managed four goals and four assists in 21 games with Accrington, also netting 12 goals in 49 for Chelsea’s U18s.

Uwakwe would also bring versatility to Darren Moore’s ranks. He can operate as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder or defensive midfielder and has also featured heavily on the left-wing.

Should Wednesday make a move?

If Moore is in the market for midfield reinforcements, Uwakwe would be a wise acquisition.

His versatility means he can cover a range of roles and he already has experience of the division. Not only that, but with only one year remaining on his deal with Chelsea, he will be determined to impress if he wants to land a new deal with the Premier League club.