Coventry City have completed the signing of Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen, it has been confirmed.

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has been on the hunt for a new left wing-back ahead of the new campaign.

After Sam McCallum returned to parent club Norwich City before linking up with QPR, the Sky Blues have been left with just Jayden Reid available in the position.

However, it has now been confirmed that Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen has now completed a move to the Ricoh Arena.

Coventry City confirmed the deal on their official club website, with the 19-year-old coming in on a season-long loan deal.

After an impressive campaign in League One with Charlton Athletic, Maatsen will be looking to test himself in the Championship this season.

The Dutch prodigy featured 35 times for the Addicks, chipping in with one goal and three assists. He is yet to play at a higher level that League One, with much of his experience until last season coming in youth football, so it will be interesting to see how he performs.

Maatsen will be looking to make the left wing-back spot his own under Mark Robins’ management in the upcoming campaign.

The former PSV Eindhoven prodigy provides threat going forward and isn’t afraid to take on his man. Not only that, but he is more than capable defensively, spending much of his career to date in a slightly deeper role at left-back.

If he can get into his stride, the Sky Blues will have a promising and talented player in their ranks in the 2021/22 campaign.