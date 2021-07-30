National League side Barnet have snapped up defender Joe Widdowson following his departure from Leyton Orient, it has been confirmed.

Leyton Orient opted against renewing Joe Widdowson’s deal at the end of the season, opening the door for him to search for a new club as a free agent.

Now, it has been confirmed that Barnet have secured a deal for the 32-year-old ahead of the new campaign.

The Bees confirmed the deal on their official club website, announcing their latest arrival on Friday.

Widdowson has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Barnet, keeping him at The Hive until the summer of 2023.

His summer departure from Leyton Orient brought an end to his four-year affiliation with the club.

During his time at Brisbane Road, the former West Ham youngster featured 133 times across all competitions, playing an 44 times in the 2018/19 campaign when the O’s won promotion from the National League.

Following Orient’s promotion to the Football League, Widdowson saw his game time limited, playing 52 times across all competitions over the course of the last two seasons.

The former Leyton Orient defender will bring plenty of experience to Barnet’s ranks, also bringing promotion pedigree.

The National League side will be hoping Widdowson can help put last season’s dismal campaign behind them to make their way back up the table and eventually, back into the Football League.