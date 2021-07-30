West Brom were relegated from the Premier League last season and will need to regroup for another promotion challenge this season.

West Brom have already started to make changes to the side that came down along with Fulham and Sheffield United. They will be under the guidance of former Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael.

Ismael revisited the Tykes to snap up talented midfielder Alex Mowatt who joins Matt Clarke (Brighton – loan) and youngster Quevin Moises Castro after a successful trial.

Now Birmingham Live reporter Joseph Chapman writes that ex-Sheffield Wednesday star Adam Reach is set to be the Baggies fourth summer capture.

Reach deal moves closer

Earlier today the Express and Star’s Matt Maher wrote that West Brom “were weighing up a move” for Reach. 28-year-old Reach has been available after his contract expired at Sheffield Wednesday.

Now Birmingham Live’s Chapman has advanced this transfer by adding that Reach “is close to becoming West Brom’s fourth signing of the summer.” He then goes on to add that Reach “is poised to join Albion for the forthcoming campaign.”

With West Brom moving closer to a deal for Reach, it means that they will beat Blackburn Rovers to his signing.

Blackburn to lose out after making offer

Blackburn were also in the running to land Adam Reach according to the Lancashire Telegraph and reporter Rich Sharpe. Sharpe wrote on Tuesday that Rovers were hopeful he’d become the first summer arrival at Ewood Park.

28-year-old Reach was on Tony Mowbray’s radar and Sharpe confirmed that there was “an offer on the table from Rovers.” It appears that this offer hasn’t been enough, leading Lancs Live reporter Jaquob Crooke to tweet the following:

As per @ChapmanJ92, Adam Reach is set to sign for West Brom. This transfer window has not been kind. — Jaquob Crooke (@JaquobC) July 30, 2021

What Reach will offer West Brom

Former Middlesbrough youngster Reach will offer West Brom a foot-forward style of attack. He will also offer a definite threat from distance with his ability to strike the ball from outside the box.

He will also offer the Baggies a degree of versatility. Reach is primarily a left-sided player but is not tied down to one position. In 44 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday last season, he featured at left-midfield (30 appearances), left-wing (five appearances) and even at left-back (one appearance).

When pressed he can fill in further infield but he is most effective playing down the left flank. Five of his six goals for the Owls across last season’s campaign came from the left-midfield position.

Thoughts?

In a way, it is a free hit signing for West Brom to make. Adam Reach has shown that he is a class player at Championship level.

He has 306 appearances in English football’s second-tier alongside 31 goals and 42 assists. In a side as attack-minded as West Brom are likely to be next season, he will be an asset.

West Brom signing him will be a definite bonus for the Baggies. He will slot right in at The Hawthorns. It is also easy to see why it will be an opportunity lost, like Jaquob Crooke’s tweet (above) states, for Blackburn Rovers.