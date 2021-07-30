Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has revealed the club have “irons in the fire” as they hunt a new striker.

The Pilgrims boss provided an update on their transfer situation while speaking with Plymouth Live.

So far, Plymouth Argyle have made seven signings. Ryan Lowe has successfully bolstered his defensive and midfield ranks, but no new strikers have arrived at Home Park as of yet.

However, that could change before the end of the window, with Lowe revealing the club have “irons in the fire” as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Speaking to Plymouth Live, Lowe confirmed that the club are actively looking to add another striker before the end of the season.

Here’s what the 42-year-old had to say on the matter:

“We are looking, we have got a few irons in the fire.

“It’s certainly a position we are looking for because we feel we need to add one more.”

With a month remaining of the transfer window, it will be interesting to see who Plymouth Argyle add to their attacking ranks.

The Pilgrims’ current options

As it stands, Ryan Lowe’s main three options upfront are Luke Jephcott, Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardie.

Young striker Rhys Shirley has been in and around Plymouth’s first-team during pre-season. As it stands, Lowe is weighing up whether to keep him at Home Park or send him out on loan, so it awaits to be seen what he opts to do with the promising attacker.

Should Plymouth Argyle sign a new striker?

Given that Lowe usually plays with a 3-5-2 formation, it makes sense to have four strikers on the books.

The door may have opened for young Shirley to come into the senior side after Klaidi Lolos’ departure. However, if Lowe opts to let Shirley depart on loan, the club will need to add a fourth option upfront.