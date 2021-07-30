Swansea City legend Nathan Dyer has decided to retire from professional football, it has been confirmed.

The 33-year-old ace’s decision was confirmed on Swansea City’s official website, a year after his departure from the Liberty Stadium.

Since his second stint with the Swans came to an end last summer, Dyer has remained a free agent.

Now, with his retirement confirmed, it awaits to be seen what the future holds for the Trowbridge-born winger.

An impressive career in South Wales

After making his way through Southampton’s youth academy, Dyer linked up with Swansea City in 2009.

The rapid attacker played an important role with the Swans from the get-go, nailing down a starting spot and helping them achieve promotion to the Premier League in his second full campaign with the club.

Dyer was a mainstay as Swansea solidified their place in the top-flight, also winning man of the match in their EFL Cup final win over Bradford City.

He left on loan for the 2015/16 campaign, linking up with Leicester City where he won no less than the Premier League before returning to South Wales, where he would remain for a further four years.

In 11 years with Swansea, Dyer managed 38 goals and 34 assists in a massive 347 appearances for the club, becoming a firm fan favourite along the way.

What next for Dyer?

When asked about his future, the now-retired winger said he will not be looking to go into coaching.

However, inspired by the late Cyrille Regis who mentored him as a youngster, he told Swansea’s official website that he will be looking to mentor the next generation of young footballers.