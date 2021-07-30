Fulham’s Marlon Fossey is currently on trial with Rotherham United whilst Jerome Opoku is ‘set to join’ Danish outfit Vejle on loan, as per The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler.

Fulham’s summer transfer business looks to be in full swing after a slow start to the pre-season.

Scott Parker’s delayed exit undoubtedly slowed things down for the Whites following their relegation from the Premier League, but Marco Silva kicked off his tenure with the double signing of Harry Wilson and Paulo Gazzaniga earlier this month and now the club looks set to do some offloading.

It looks to be the younger players that Fulham are focusing on now though, with The Athletic reporter Rutzler tweeting earlier today:

Little update on some of the youngsters in the #FFC first team picture. Jerome Opoku is set to join Danish club Vejle on loan, that's nearly all confirmed. Marlon Fossey is on trial at Rotherham with a view to a loan. Sylvester Jasper has returned after a trial at Sheff Weds. — Peter Rutzler (@peterrutzler) July 30, 2021

Opoku, 22, has spent the past two seasons out on loan in the EFL. The defender spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign with Accrington Stanley and last time round was at Plymouth Argyle, where he featured 33 times in League One.

Fossey, also 22, had a brief loan spell with Shrewsbury Town last season but managed just seven League One outings for the club – he’s now on trial with Rotherham United who were relegated from the Championship last time round, with a view to a loan move as per Rutzler.

We’re yet to see very much of Fossey in action but a loan to Rotherham could be the experience he needs to kick-start his career.

The defender is a product of the Fulham academy and has been playing for the club’s development side for the past few seasons now, but is yet to make his league debut for the club.

Opoku meanwhile had a really active season with Plymouth last time round and a loan move to Vejle is an exciting opportunity – the club’s domestic season has just started but after two games they sit bottom of the Danish top flight table.