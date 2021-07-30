Watford have not made a bid for Blackburn Rovers striker Adam Armstrong, the Watford Observer has reported.

Last week, it was reported by The Sun on Sunday (25.07.21, pg. 62) that the Hornets had come in with a bid for Adam Armstrong.

The Blackburn Rovers striker has been heavily linked with a move away from Ewood Park this summer, with Southampton also said keen.

However, a report from the Watford Observer has moved to dismiss claims of the Hornets’ bid, stating no offer has been made for the Rovers star.

It is said that Armstrong was of interest to Watford earlier in the summer as Xisco Munoz eyes attacking additions. However, the report states an offer is unlikely as it stands.

What could this mean for Blackburn?

Despite the Premier League side not actively looking to sign Armstrong, Rovers could still face a battle to keep the former Newcastle United prodigy this summer.

Southampton are seemingly the most active in the chase for the 24-year-old. After seeing an offer turned down, they made an improved offer earlier this month.

With a month remaining, it awaits to be seen how Blackburn’s battle to hold onto the prolific striker.

Could Armstrong stay at Ewood Park?

Blackburn won’t be letting the West Denton-born attacker leave on the cheap, despite the fact he is entering the final year of his deal.

Rovers are said to value Armstrong at £25m, a fee that could be too dear for Southampton this summer.

However, with the club at risk of losing him for nothing next summer, it will be interesting to see how long Blackburn Rovers stick to their £25m asking price.