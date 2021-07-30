Rotherham United are not looking to bring in Rochdale midfielder Oliver Rathbone at this moment in time.

Rotherham United have been linked with a move for the Rochdale starlet over recent days.

However, the Rotherham Advertiser suggest the Millers are not actively trying to lure him to Yorkshire right now.

Paul Warne’s side are said to be busy working on other transfer deals though as they prepare for life back in League One.

Key player for Rochdale

Rathbone has been a regular for Rochdale over the past five years.

The midfielder has made 179 appearances for the North West outfit in all competitions, chipping in with 15 goals.

He started his career on the books at Manchester United and rose up through the youth ranks at Old Trafford.

Rathbone played for the Red Devils at various youth levels but was released in June 2016.

He was swiftly snapped up by Rochdale and has enjoyed plenty of game time since his move.

Gearing up for League Two

Rathbone will be playing League Two football next season as it stands following his side’s relegation last term.

The Dale have a new manager at the helm in Robbie Stockdale and will be eyeing an immediate return back to League One.

Rathbone has been linked with a departure from Spotland to Rotherham but the Millers are not looking to bring him in at the moment.