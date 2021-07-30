Barnsley winger Elliot Simoes is close to a move to AS Nancy.

Barnsley are set to allow the Angola international to switch to their French sister club, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle.

Simoes, who is 21-years-old, has fallen out-of-favour at Oakwell over recent times.

He is now poised to link up with ex-Tykes boss Daniel Stendel in France.

Plucked from non-league

Barnsley swooped to sign the wide man from FC United of Manchester in January 2019 on a three-and-a-half year contract.

He had spells in the academies at Benfica and Sporting Lisbon before rocking up in the National League North at the age of 16.

Simoes played 17 times for FC United before earning a move up to the Championship.

He has since made 27 appearances for the Yorkshire club and has chipped in with three goals in all competitions.

The winger was loaned out to Doncaster Rovers in January and spent the second-half of last season with the League One side.

Ligue 2 beckons

AS Nancy came 8th in the French second tier last season and are preparing for life under Stendel.

Former Barnsley attacker Mamadou Thiam now plays for them having spent the past 12 months in Belgium with Oostende.

They have also just signed goalkeeper Nathan Trott on loan from West Ham United. He played on for AFC Wimbledon a couple of seasons ago in League One.