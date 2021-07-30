Witton Albion have signed George Nugent following his departure from Tranmere Rovers.

Witton have added the youngster into their squad for the upcoming 2021/22 season, as announced by their official club website.

Nugent, who is 19-years-old, was released by Tranmere at the end of last season.

He has been weighing up his options as a free agent and has found a new home now.

Read: Tranmere Rovers set sights on Celtic man

Academy graduate

Nugent is versatile and can play at full-back or in midfield.

The Birkenhead-born man has risen up through the academy at Tranmere and has been a key player for his local side at youth levels.

He made his first-team debut for the Merseyside club in an EFL Trophy clash against Leicester City Under-21s and went on to play once more for their senior side.

Nugent was handed his first professional contract by Tranmere last summer but has now left Prenton Park.

New challenge

He has played a few games for Witton in pre-season and has done enough to earn a deal for the new campaign.

Read: Tranmere Rovers bring in ex-Wigan Athletic man

They play their football in the Northern Premier League and will be locking horns with the likes of FC United, Stalybridge and Hyde United next season.

Steve McNulty, who played 165 games for Tranmere from 2015 to 2019, now plays for them at the age of 37 and will be looking to help Nugent settle in.