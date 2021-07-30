Bournemouth were relegated alongside Watford and Norwich City at the end of the 2019/20 Premier League season. Unlike them, the Cherries didn’t go straight back up.

Bournemouth fans had to instead endure a fight for the play-offs and going out of them at the first stage of games, defeated 3-2 on aggregate by Brentford.

It’s been all change at the south coast club. Jonathan Woodgate has moved on and Bournemouth have plumped for ex-Fulham boss Scott Parker as his replacement.

Parker has had time to take stock and has so far only brought in ex-Brentford midfielder Emiliano Marcondes on a permanent deal. However, he has also brought in highly-rated Leeds United youngster Leif Davis on loan.

Marcelo Bielsa is one at Elland Road who thinks highly of the young left-back and the youngster has 14 appearances for the first team under his belt.

He was also heavily involved with the first-team squad in the Premier League last season. As well as stepping off the bench twice, the ex-Morecambe youngster was also named as a substitute on 23 occasions.

The move to Bournemouth is something that Davis himself is looking forward to:

Absolutely delighted to have signed for @afcbournemouth on a season loan. Thank you for all the welcome messages and can’t wait to meet you all soon🍒❤️ pic.twitter.com/D1ABhIqO5X — Leif Davis (@LeifDavis) July 27, 2021

He will get plenty of opportunities for Bournemouth in their 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship campaign. It will be something that he will be used to, having featured there seven times for Leeds in their 2019/20 promotion campaign.

Thoughts?

Bournemouth have obviously seen a similar sort of promise in Leif Davis that Leeds United had seen before. That is why the Cherries and Scott Parler are comfortable bringing him to the Championship.

He is a talented youngster who has fallen back a little at Elland Road and especially more so with the arrival of specialist left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona.

Play-wise, Davis has a solid engine and uses that to drive himself up and down the left flank. His time under Marcelo Bielsa has lent itself to him being well-schooled in the high press and man-to-man marking.

He is solid defensively but is also comfortable enough on the ball to move further forward as an attack-minded full-back. This should allow him to more effortlessly slot into Scott Parker’s Bournemouth side.

In fact, it won’t just be a case of ‘slotting in’ for Bournemouth. The exposure that he will undoubtedly get for the Cherries will improve him as a player. More importantly, though, his presence in Parker’s side will also strengthen and improve Bournemouth themselves.

By bringing Leif Davis in and securing that left-back spot, Scott Parker has a dual-threat player. Parker has also hinted that the Cherries are not going to be a side that just sits back and defend – Leif Davis is not that type of player.

He will give them that extra sense of dependability at the back allied to a threat when going forward. All-in-all, it is perhaps becoming clearer why Scott Parker has plumped for the Leeds United youngster.