West Ham are ‘preparing an offer’ for West Brom’s Matheus Pereira, reports journalist Pedro Almeida.

Pereira, 25, has been the subject of transfer speculation throughout the summer.

Following his impressive Premier League showing last time round in which he scored 11 goals and grabbed six assists for the Baggies, a host of top flight clubs from across Europe have been linked with a move.

West Ham are one of those teams being linked and now, it seems the Hammers are set to hand the Brazilian a Premier League lifeline:

Saudi to see you go

Pereira has had plenty of suitors but so far, it’s only Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal who’ve tabled any bids for the midfielder.

After having a lowball offer of around £6million knocked back earlier in the month, they came back with an improved bid according to Joao Castelo-Branco:

Matheus Pereira considering #AlHilal offer – He would like to play in the Prem but salary is tempting. The Saudi club offered 15million Euros to West Brom. They want £30mil from PL clubs, but I would guess if no such offers are made they could accept at the end of the window. — Joao Castelo-Branco (@j_castelobranco) July 27, 2021

A move to Al-Hilal always seemed unlikely for Pereira and now with West Ham supposedly readying a much higher bid for the West Brom man, they look to be falling out of this transfer race.

£30million valuation

Previous reports suggested that the Baggies wanted a fee close to £30million for Pereira.

That’s a high valuation for a player who’s only got one season of Premier League experience under his belt but with West Ham now lining up a bid which will equate close to £20million, this outcome might be what West Brom had planned all along.

Valerien Ismael will hopefully be able to spend some of that capital on improving his side before they open their Championship campaign against Bournemouth next month.