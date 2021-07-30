Cambridge United have taken Jake Eastwood on trial from Sheffield United.

Cambridge United are casting an eye over the goalkeeper ahead of a potential move, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Eastwood, who is 24-years-old, was on the bench for the U’s in their recent pre-season friendly against QPR.

He is down the pecking order at Sheffield United and has been told he can leave the Yorkshire side.

Read: Sheffield United midfielder still wanted by Hull City

Academy graduate

Eastwood has spent his whole career to date on the books at Bramall Lane after rising up through the academy.

The Rotherham-born stopper has made three appearances for the Blades’ first-team.

He has had various loan spells away at Sheffield FC, Gainsborough Trinity and Scunthorpe United to gain experience.

The 6ft 3inc ‘keeper then spent the first-half of last season on loan at Scottish side Kilmarnock and played three times before returning to Sheffield United in January.

He spent the remainder of the campaign in League Two with Grimsby Town and made seven appearances for the Mariners as they were relegated to the National League.



Read: Sheffield United-linked defender appears to still be in Premier League side’s plans

Cambridge move beckons?

Mark Bonner’s side are gearing up for life in League One and are taking a look at Eastwood as they look to bolster their goalkeeping department.

They let Callum Burton leave when his contract expired at the end of June and could see the Blades man as an ideal replacement.