Leeds United have reportedly ‘opened talks’ to sign Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’Brien, after their failed pursuit of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher.

Gallagher, who spent last season on loan with West Brom, looks poised to join Crystal Palace on loan.

Leeds United were linked with the midfielder and having seemingly failed in that pursuit, they’ve since began discussions with O’Brien.

What’s the latest on O’Brien to Leeds United?

Football Insider reported this morning that Leeds have ‘opened talks’ to sign O’Brien.

The 22-year-old has shone for the Terriers in the past two seasons, having been linked with a Premier League on and off for the past year so.

Newcastle United were being closely linked with a move for the Englishman earlier in the year but now it’s Leeds United who seem the most keen to sign O’Brien this summer.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were first linked with O’Brien at the start of this month:

LEEDS. Looking for a midfielder with legs. May have found on doorstep with Lewis O'Brien at HUDDERSFIELD. Joined clubs taking a keen interest. Runs all day. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 4, 2021

What kind of player would Leeds be signing in O’Brien?

Having featured 39 times or more in all competitions for the past three seasons running, Leeds will certainly be getting a player who can put in the work.

O’Brien has so far been relatively injury free in his career and consistent too – he was arguably Huddersfield’s best performer last season racking up 41 Championship appearances, claiming three goals and as many assists.

He’s a dogged midfield player who, despite being relatively small in stature, can more than hold his own on the battle field – a perfect player for Bielsa to work his magic on then, but it remains to be seen how much Leeds might have to fork out to make the move happen.