Blackpool, Millwall and Hull City are interested in Marvin Johnson after his departure from Middlesbrough.

A report from Yorkshire Live suggests the Championship trio are battling with Sheffield Wednesday to land the winger this summer.

Johnson, who is 30-years-old, is a player who the Owls want to sign as they prepare for their upcoming League One campaign.

However, they may have to see off second tier competition to lure him to Hillsborough.

Weighing up options

Johnson is a free agent after being released by Middlesbrough at the end of the past campaign and will be weighing up his options in this transfer window.

He has spent the past four years on the books at the Riverside Stadium and made 106 appearances in all competitions during his time there, chipping in with six goals.

The experienced wide man also spent time away on loan at Sheffield United and helped the Blades gain promotion to the Premier League.

Risen up from the lower leagues

Johnson started his career with spells in non-league at Solihull Moors and Kidderminster Harriers before moving to Scotland in 2015 to join Motherwell.

He spent three years in the Scottish Premiership at Fir Park before he was snapped up by Oxford United.

Johnson was impressive during his time at the Kassam Stadium and scored six goals in 55 games for the U’s to earn a move to Middlesbrough in 2017.