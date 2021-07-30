Sheffield Wednesday started last season up against it. They began with a points deduction and stumbled their way through the campaign.

Sheffield Wednesday’s woes at the start of their campaign were made worse at the end of the season. A final day draw against Derby County was not enough to keep them up. They were relegated to League One.

Owls boss Darren Moore knows that he must rebuild and restructure ahead of their 2021/22 League One campaign which kicks off a week on Saturday. Wednesday travel to London to face what will be a tricky tie against Charlton Athletic.

Moore had brought in Jaden Brown (Huddersfield), Jack Hunt (Bristol City), Dennis Adeniran (Everton U-23) and Olamide Shodipo (QPR – loan). However, earlier this week, the former Doncaster Rovers boss might have surpassed this with the loan capture of Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Peacock-Farrell arrives on a loan deal from Premier League side Burnley – a loan deal some say is costing an all-in figure of £300,000. The young stopper has not managed to make the desired breakthrough at Turf Moor that he would have wanted.

24-year-old Peacock-Farrell first made the breakthrough at Leeds United. He went on to make 41 appearances for the Whites, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding 53 goals. The arrival of Kiko Casilla pushed him into a back-up role before he was rescued by Sean Dyche’s Burnley.

Whilst he hasn’t quite cut the mustard at Burnley, Peacock-Farrell has gone on to earn 23 Northern Ireland caps. A move away from the Clarets to get solid game time behind him was something that’s been bandied around all summer.

In all honesty, it’s a big surprise that Bailey Peacock-Farrell has chosen to drop down to League One. It is a bigger one that he’s chosen Sheffield Wednesday.

Whilst Wednesday are favoured for promotion, the turmoil the club went through last season could have been seen as a negative by any sought after player.

However, it seems that it wasn’t in the case of their pursuit of Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Sheffield Wednesday has found a way to pay what it took to bring the Burnley stopper to Hillsborough. It will be an arrival that will not only strengthen the Owls but will improve them too.

The recent decision by Sheffield Wednesday to allow Cameron Dawson to leave on a season-long loan to Exeter City would suggest that Darren Moore has plans for Peacock-Farrell.

At Leeds United, Bailey Peacock-Farrell did show glimpses of what he is capable of. That capability can be seen in the 11 clean sheets at a time when the Whites didn’t have a settled situation between the sticks.

With a solid defence in front of him, Bailey Peacock-Farrell could be a massive part of a Sheffield Wednesday promotion challenge come May 2022. In short, it is a masterstroke by Darren Moore to identify Peacock-Farrell and to manage to bring him to Hillsborough.