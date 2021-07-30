Blackburn Rovers saw 11 players leave the club this summer. That left a gap in the resources that boss Tony Mowbray can call upon.

Blackburn Rovers fans will obviously need to plug those gaps and plug them quickly. The 2021/22 Sky Bet Championship season is just eight days away. Rovers open their campaign with a home game against currently managerless Swansea City.

In Wednesday night’s friendly against Leeds United, Mowbray had to field a young side due to injuries and other circumstances making players unavailable.

TM: "We had a sponsor picture before the game and because it was a betting company they needed players over 25 and we only had two in the dressing room!" — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) July 28, 2021

A lack of players as a season approaches is bound to worry any manager. Mowbray is no different in that respect. Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, the Rovers boss commented on the situation.

He is mindful that the Lancashire club has irons in the fire but deals with added issues such as money available to cover any deals. On this, he adds: “I know how much we’ve got to spend and it depends on the salary levels of the players we negotiate with.”

Admitting that he needs incoming players to add to what he has available to him at Ewood Park, Mowbray does reiterate that any incoming players will need to fit within the salary confines set by the club.

He does add that “nearly all of them will be loans” and, when asked about whether deals were close, added: “I think so with some of them.” Mowbray then goes on to elaborate by adding that these loan deals will be “from some pretty big clubs.”

Thoughts?

Blackburn Rovers struggled last season. Once their form dropped, they were on a slide and struggled to arrest that. A depleted squad would only add to next season’s woes.

Eight days is all that Tony Mowbray has to plug any gaps that he sees fit to plug. It will mean getting players in, getting them used to his system and getting them to gel with their teammates.

It’s a big ask to have such a perfect turnaround in such a short amount of time. Unfortunately, that is all the time that the Blackburn boss has available to him. He will have to make sure that whoever comes in, if anyone, is ready.

By saying that Rovers will be leaning heavily towards incoming loan deals from ‘bigger’ clubs, Mowbray has given fans an indication of the club’s transfer direction.

Now all that remains left to do is get the players needed by the club through the door. With the new season just over a week away, time is of the essence in this happening.