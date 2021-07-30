Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard has provided a transfer update to supporters.

Charlton Athletic’s chief is back in London at the moment as he looks to work on more business.

He has hinted that the Addicks are still in the hunt for more signings this summer.

Nigel Adkins’ side take on Sheffield Wednesday at home next weekend for their first game of the new season.

Working hard behind the scenes

Sandgaard has said, as per the club’s official club website: “Of course, there’s still a heavy focus on the recruiting side and then there’s everything else that happens behind the scenes that obviously I’m a big part of on a daily basis.

“Many things are so much easier when you deal with them face-to-face instead of doing it by phone, Zoom call or by email, so that’s important that I get to spend some time there.”

Charlton have made five signings in this transfer window in Craig MacGillivray, Jayden Stockley, Akin Famewo, Sean Clare and George Dobson.

What else do Charlton need?

The Addicks could do with some more attacking reinforcements.

They are a bit short of options on the wing and up front. The departure of top scorer Chuks Aneke to Birmingham City and Liam Millar’s return to Liverpool after his loan leaves Adkins with a couple of voids still to fill.

The recruitment so far has been good as they have been signing players who know League One well but are also good ages and have the potential to develop.

The club have been patient with their business this summer but the clock is ticking right now with the new campaign creeping up.

Josh Davison and Deji Elerewe have been catching the eye over pre-season and are two players for fans to keep an eye out for next season.