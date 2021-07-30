Tom Solanke will continue to train with Port Vale this week.

Port Vale are still casting an eye over the midfielder, as per a report by Stoke On Trent Live.

Solanke, who is 20-years-old, was released by West Bromwich Albion earlier this month.

He is hoping to earn a deal with the Valiants as they prepare for the upcoming League Two season.

Weighing up options

Solanke was shown the door by West Brom in May and has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

The Baggies decided against offering him a contract extension following their relegation back to the Championship.

Solanke has been handed an opportunity by Port Vale this month and will still be holding out hope he can earn a permanent deal with Darrell Clarke’s side.

The youngster rose up through the academy at West Brom and was initially a key player for their Under-18s side before making the step up to the Under-23s.

He played 33 times altogether for the Baggies’ development squad, three of which came in the EFL Trophy last season.

Port Vale preparing for new season

Clarke is gearing up for his first full campaign in charge at Vale Park and has been a busy man in this transfer window.

They have brought in the likes of Jamie Proctor, Mal Benning and Lewis Cass and have a decision to make on whether to sign Solanke.