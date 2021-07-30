James Berry is on trial at Altrincham following his departure from Hull City.

Altrincham played him in a recent friendly against Nantwich Town, as per Altrinchamfc.co.uk.

Berry, who is 20-years-old, left Hull by mutual consent earlier this month (see tweet below).

📄 Under-23s forward James Berry has left the Club after his contract was cancelled by mutual agreement. 🤝 We would like to thank James for his efforts and wish him well for the future. 🐯 #hcafc #hcafcU23 pic.twitter.com/0rCqkfvn4X — Hull City Academy (@HullCityAcademy) July 15, 2021

The attacker is now a free agent and is being looked at by National League side Alty.

Read: Hull City poised to sign Premier League defender

Tipped for bright future

Berry was a key player for Hull’s Under-23s and his exit was a slight surprise.

The youngster started his career on the books at Liverpool but switched to local side Wigan in 2016.

He then spent three years on the books at the DW Stadium before making the move to East Yorkshire.

Berry was handed his first-team debut by Grant McCann in a Championship fixture against Blackburn Rovers in February last year.

He then played in the EFL Trophy last season but had his contract terminated this summer.

Read: Former Hull City man returns to Nottingham Forest

Altrincham move beckons?

Phil Parkinson’s side came 17th last season in the National League and will be hoping to build on that next term.

They are the home to former Football League players such as Ryan Colclough, Richie Sutton and Marcus Dinanga.

A move to Altrincham would make sense for Berry as he is from the North West and it will be interesting to see if they decide to sign him in preparation for the next campaign.