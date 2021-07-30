Cork City have snapped up Aaron Bolger following his departure from Cardiff City.

Cork City have bolstered their midfield department by luring the youngster to Ireland, as announced by their official club website.

Bolger, who is 21-years-old, was released by Cardiff at the end of last season.

He has been weighing up his options as a free agent and has found a new permanent home now for next season.

Pleased to get it over the line

Bolger has said: “I am delighted to sign. I have worked with Colin in the Irish underage system, so he knows me very well and I know him well too. Coming in and working under him was important for me.

“From playing against Cork City, when I was first coming through at Shamrock Rovers, I know how big a club it is. I am really looking forward to getting going, getting back to enjoying my football and trying to help get the lads to get back where they belong.”

Bolger started his career as a youngster at St. Joseph’s Boys before signing for Shamrock in 2016.

He broke into the Hoops’ first-team and made 32 appearances in all competitions.

Premier League move

Cardiff were in the Premier League when they swooped to sign him from Shamrock.

Bolger was a regular for the Bluebirds at Under-23s level but never made a senior appearance.

They loaned him out to Longford Town in January and he spent the second-half of last season away from the Welsh side before they released him.