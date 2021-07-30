Coventry City trialist from earlier this month Udoka Chima has found a new permanent home.

He has been snapped up by Queen of the South, as announced by their official club website.

Chima, who is 19-years-old, spent time with the Sky Blues over pre-season, as per a report by Coventry Live.

However, Mark Robins’ side ended up not offering him a contract and he has now moved up to Scotland.

Queen of the South boss is happy with this one

Queen of the South manager Allan Johnston said: “Udoka has been on trial with us for the last 10 days or so and has shown us that he is a strong tall centre back.

Although young he has spent time with some big clubs in England and his experience at youth football will have set him up for the challenge. We have been short of defenders so I’m delighted to have added his strength to the squad and look forward to working with him”.

Back in the game

Chima was released by Burnley at the end of the 2019/20 season and has been weighing up his options over the past 12 months.

He is now finally back in the game and has penned a two-year deal with the Scottish Championship side.

Chima was a regular for Burnley at various youth levels during his time on the books at Turf Moor but never made the step up into their first-team.

He will now be looking to get plenty of game time with Queen of the South. They came 6th last season and currently have former Football League players such as Josh Debayo and Paul McKay in their ranks.