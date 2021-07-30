Hull City are set to sign Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard on loan, as per a report by the Independent.

Hull City are poised to boost their defensive options by luring the youngster to the MKM Stadium for the upcoming season.

Bernard, who is 20-years-old, has played a couple of times for Manchester United in pre-season this month.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are letting him move to the Championship to get some more first-team experience.

Read: Former Hull City man returns to Nottingham Forest

Promising talent

Bernard spent time in the academy at Chelsea before moving up north to Manchester United in 2017.

He has been a regular for the Red Devils at various youth levels in the past and was handed his first and only senior appearance to date against Astana in the Europa League in 2019.

The 6ft 2inc centre-back spent last term on loan at Salford City and made 29 appearances for the Ammies in all competitions, chipping in with two goals.

He is now making the step up to the Championship from League Two for next term.

Read: Hull City still want Sheffield United man

Reece Burke replacement

Hull have been needing another central defender since the departure of Reece Burke to fellow second tier side Luton Town.

Bernard will compete with Jacob Greaves, Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin and Festus Arthur for game time next season in what is a very youthful Tigers’ backline.

Hull take on Preston North End away next weekend in their first game of the new campaign.