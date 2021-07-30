Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has ‘agreed personal terms’ with Turkish top flight side Besiktas but Boro are ‘yet to sanction’ the sale, according to One Boro.

Akpom, 25, has been linked with a move away from Middlesbrough all summer.

Reports from TEAMtalk emerged earlier in the summer which backed him for a Championship move but that’s not materialised, and now the striker looks set to join Besiktas.

Reports from abroad (via One Boro) claim that the Turkish outfit are willing to pay €2million for the former Arsenal man.

Middlesbrough though are yet to agree to the deal as they’re holding out for a fee closer to €4million – or £3.4million, which is close to what Boro paid for him last summer.

Chuba’s Boro woes

Akpom didn’t have a terrible first season at The Riverside. But having arrived last summer for decent transfer fee from Greek outfit PAOK, much more was expected of the former Arsenal man.

Neil Warnock handed him 38 Championship outings and in return, Akpom scored five goals and grabbed two assists.

If Middlesbrough can recoup what they paid for Akpom or even make a profit on the striker then it’ll be really good business form the club.

From the player’s point of view, Akpom is someone who’s spent a decent amount of time abroad in his career to date having played for Belgian side St Truiden before his PAOK move, spending three seasons in Greece.

A move to the Turkish Super Lig might be an exciting one for Akpom but every time he departs the English game for pastures new abroad, it becomes more difficult for him to maintain his reputation in the English game and he could eventually find himself going on a sort of journeyman career, without ever really fulfilling his potential.

He remains a young player at 25 and should his Boro exit not happen this summer, for whatever reason, then he should really give it his all in the Championship next time round before considering a move abroad once again.