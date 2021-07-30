Charlton Athletic released their away kit for the upcoming season yesterday.

Charlton Athletic will be sporting a white jersey on their travels in League One next term.

The Addicks have now released all their Hummel kits in preparation for the new campaign.

Their home shirt had a mixed response as some felt it looked the same as last season’s.

Nevertheless, their third kit went down a treat on social media. It is an all-black strip with a hint of goal and commemorates 100 years of the club’s involvement in the Football League.

The white away shirt has now received a pretty positive reaction from fans on Twitter.

Charlton kick-start the new season at home to Sheffield Wednesday next Saturday.

They could do with a couple of signings before then as their squad is a bit thin at the moment in areas such as on the wing and in attack.

Here is how their supporters have reacted to the new away shirt-

Another banger. This kit and the third kit are definitely our best ones. — Lewis Stubbs🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@LewisStubbs1302) July 29, 2021

What a lovely kit… Best of the three so far, interesting design — Neil Stevens (@Addickt3d) July 29, 2021

very very nice — A✪ (@invertedLWB) July 29, 2021

Class — jacci (@jacciandbon) July 29, 2021

Got to admit I'm loving the shirts for this season. Already ordered the 3rd kit shirt as think that's my favourite, but I think they're all great. — Andy Roberts (@AndyJRoberts77) July 29, 2021

Hummel have nailed it yet again. 🔥 — Duncan Selwood (@dunc3058) July 29, 2021

shirt made out of promotion material — A✪ (@invertedLWB) July 29, 2021