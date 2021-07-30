Charlton Athletic released their away kit for the upcoming season yesterday. 

Charlton Athletic will be sporting a white jersey on their travels in League One next term.

The Addicks have now released all their Hummel kits in preparation for the new campaign.

Their home shirt had a mixed response as some felt it looked the same as last season’s.

Nevertheless, their third kit went down a treat on social media. It is an all-black strip with a hint of goal and commemorates 100 years of the club’s involvement in the Football League.

The white away shirt has now received a pretty positive reaction from fans on Twitter.

Charlton kick-start the new season at home to Sheffield Wednesday next Saturday.

They could do with a couple of signings before then as their squad is a bit thin at the moment in areas such as on the wing and in attack.

Here is how their supporters have reacted to the new away shirt-

 