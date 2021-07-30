‘Made out of promotion material’ – Plenty of Charlton Athletic fans react to new away kit
Charlton Athletic released their away kit for the upcoming season yesterday.
🧵 New season, new threads…
The away kit completes the set. https://t.co/e28ZW02FUd
🔴⚪ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw pic.twitter.com/0qD5EoX5xq
— Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) July 29, 2021
Charlton Athletic will be sporting a white jersey on their travels in League One next term.
The Addicks have now released all their Hummel kits in preparation for the new campaign.
Their home shirt had a mixed response as some felt it looked the same as last season’s.
Nevertheless, their third kit went down a treat on social media. It is an all-black strip with a hint of goal and commemorates 100 years of the club’s involvement in the Football League.
The white away shirt has now received a pretty positive reaction from fans on Twitter.
Charlton kick-start the new season at home to Sheffield Wednesday next Saturday.
They could do with a couple of signings before then as their squad is a bit thin at the moment in areas such as on the wing and in attack.
Here is how their supporters have reacted to the new away shirt-
Another banger. This kit and the third kit are definitely our best ones.
— Lewis Stubbs🏴 (@LewisStubbs1302) July 29, 2021
What a lovely kit… Best of the three so far, interesting design
— Neil Stevens (@Addickt3d) July 29, 2021
very very nice
— A✪ (@invertedLWB) July 29, 2021
Class
— jacci (@jacciandbon) July 29, 2021
Got to admit I'm loving the shirts for this season. Already ordered the 3rd kit shirt as think that's my favourite, but I think they're all great.
— Andy Roberts (@AndyJRoberts77) July 29, 2021
Hummel have nailed it yet again. 🔥
— Duncan Selwood (@dunc3058) July 29, 2021
shirt made out of promotion material
— A✪ (@invertedLWB) July 29, 2021
Looks fantastic! Would of loved a new player to of revealed it 😬😬😬
— Elliott Crabb (@EllCrabb) July 29, 2021