Nottingham Forest’s Fouad Bachirou is being backed to join Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia, reports Sport FM (via Nottinghamshire Live).

Bachirou, 31, only joined Nottingham Forest last summer.

The Comoros midfielder joined from Malmo having spent several years playing his football in Sweden for the likes of Ostersunds as well, but would only feature once in the Championship last time round.

Nottinghamshire Live claim that Bachirou is one of a number of first-team players who’ve been told they can leave this summer and now Cypriot outlet Sport FM reports that Omonia Nicosia have outed Bachirou as a summer target.

Bachirou on the move

His only start for Forest came in the FA Cup back in January. He started in midfield when his side were thrashed 5-1 away at Swansea City, coming off at half-time before making a substitute’s appearance in the following Championship game v Barnsley – his only league outings for the Reds.

Injury kept him from really cementing a spot in Chris Hughton’s first-team plans last time round. Bachirou though would regularly feature for Comoros on international duty and so it begs the question of whether Bachirou was consistently injured, or just right down the lower ends of the pecking order.

Hughton’s summer exodus

Forest look to be making some significant changes this summer. They’ve already brought in Dane Murphy from Barnsley as their new CEO and that will no doubt entail more changes further down the line at the City Ground, with the club set to revamp their recruitment strategy.

Signings like Bachirou who was brought in under Sabri Lamouchi – ageing players with little-to-no experience in the Championship – will likely be the last type of signing on Forest’s agenda now and instead, much younger and more able players will be brought in.

Hughton though hasn’t been able to get many bodies over the line this summer – goalkeeper Ethan Horvath remains their sole signing of the summer – but the potential departure of Bachirou and one or two others could clear the way for Forest to bring in some fresh, outfield players before the start of the new season next month.