Fulham are closing in on the capture of Flamengo striker Rodrigo Muniz, according to reports from overseas.

Muniz, 20, has been closely linked with a move to Fulham this summer.

The Brazilian youngster has shone in his homeland for Flamengo, scoring a total of eight goals in 22 league games for his side during the 2021 campaign.

Now though, reports from O Dia (via HammyEnd) claim that Fulham chief Alistair Mackintosh has been in touch with Flamengo regarding the potential purchase of Muniz, with the Whites set to pay two loads of £3.4million – one up front and the other as a ‘second instalment’.

Flamengo are also reported to have a 20% sell-on fee in the deal, with a five-year contract on the cards for the striker.

Silva lining

Fulham boss Marco Silva is quickly putting together an impressive summer haul at Craven Cottage.

He’s managed to bring in Harry Wilson and Paulo Gazzaniga so far. Muniz is expected to join too and HammyEnd have reported how Silva is the main pulling factor in getting Muniz to join Fulham after he was also linked with a move to Middlesbrough.

The former Watford, Hull City and Everton boss is certainly a respected name in the game and that shows, after Wilson opted to join from Liverpool and Gazzaniga also after his release from Spurs.

Warnock’s striker search

At the other end of the country, Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock will no doubt be casting his eyes over other striker targets as his search for goals goes on.

His side let both Ashley Fletcher and Britt Assombalonga leave last season and he’s since brought in Uche Ikpeazu from Wycombe Wanderers, though he alone won’t give Boro the goals they need to compete in the top-six next time round.

Muniz would’ve been a really keen signing for the club but Fulham, given Silva and the obvious attraction of London, always seemed to be the more attractive destination and for Muniz, it’s a hugely exciting move at such a young age.