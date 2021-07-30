Sunderland were yesterday reported to have ‘pulled out’ of the race to sign Liverpool defender Tony Gallacher – much to the shock of the Premier League side.

Gallacher, 22, was poised to join Sunderland on a free transfer.

Initial reports backed the Scottish left-back to join on loan before it became apparent that Liverpool wanted the permanent sale, with a sell-on percentage set to have been included in the deal.

But Daily Mail broke the news yesterday that the Black Cats were pulling out of the move.

Now, giving some further insight as to why Sunderland pulled out of the move, Roker Report tweeted yesterday:

Been talking to people with their eyes on the Gallacher deal from the Liverpool side, and they were shocked to hear #SAFC were pulling out due to someone they wanted more becoming available. No idea who like but thought I’d share that little nugget of info — Roker Report (@RokerReport) July 29, 2021

Do we know who else is on Sunderland’s radar?

Lee Johnson needs a left-back this summer but Gallacher is the one known player to have had concrete links with the club.

And he looked like he’d have been a really promising signing for the club, so one can only imagine that Johnson now has his sights set on a much better left-back to have completely pulled his side form the Gallacher deal.

Who that is will hopefully become apparent in the coming days as Sunderland kick-start the upcoming League One campaign at home to Wigan Athletic on the 7th of next month.