Sunderland have pulled out of the potential signing if Liverpool’s Tony Gallacher, reports Daily Mail.

Gallacher, 22, looked all but set to join Sunderland on a free transfer this summer.

Daily Mail reports that Liverpool were willing to cut short Gallacher’s Anfield contract to allow him to join Sunderland in League One, with a sell-on fee inserted into the deal.

Now though, Sunderland have pulled out of the deal.

Why has the move fallen through?

Sunderland looked set to bring in Gallacher this week. Reports from The Northern Echo at the start of the week said that Sunderland and Gallacher were due to agree terms, claiming that a deal was close to completion.

But that move was supposedly a loan deal and Daily Mail claims that Sunderland’s pursuit of the permanent signing of Gallacher has fallen through.

Perhaps the Black Cats preferred a loan move but Liverpool wanted the permanent sale, forcing the move to fall through? Or maybe Lee Johnson has his sights set on another name to fill in at left-back?

Do Sunderland have a crisis at left-back?

Denver Hume is currently injured and technically a free agent. He’s reportedly been in talks with Sunderland over a new deal but the ‘clock is ticking’ on that front, as per Chronicle Live.

With Callum McFadzean having departed this summer as well, Johnson really only has Manchester City youngster Callum Doyle able to cover at left-back but he’s a central defender by trade.

Whether it’s a ‘crisis’ or not is open to interpretation but one thing is certain, and that is that Sunderland need a left-back bringing in during this summer transfer window.