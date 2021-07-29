Arsenal have today confirmed that Tyreece Jon-Jules has joined Blackpool on a season-long loan deal.

John-Jules, 20, joins newly-promoted Blackpool on loan for the entirety of the 2021/22 Championship season.

The Arsenal academy product spent time on loan with Doncaster Rovers last season, scoring five goals and grabbing three assists in his 18 League One outings having spent time on loan with Lincoln City the season prior.

He’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the Gunners but now has an exciting opportunity with Blackpool, who won promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs last season.

How did John-Jules perform on loan at Doncaster Rovers last season?

John-Jules joined Rovers at the start of the 2020/21 season. He’d miss large parts of the campaign owing to injury but returned to action late on in the season where he proved a prolific name for the League One side.

He finished the season with an impressive eight goal contributions in his 18 League One outings.

Can he make the step up to the Championship?

Barring any more long-term injuries, John-Jules looks ready to take on the Championship.

He’s someone who’s been prolific for the Gunners’ youth sides in the past and has done enough there to warrant being loaned out, and in Blackpool he’s joining a side who like to play attacking football.

Neil Critchley’s Blackpool were great to watch in League One last season. They turned a corner after New Year and started scoring goals for fun in the league and having made a few promising signings this summer, with John-Jules being another, they look ready to compete in the second-tier next time round.