Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Josh Sims on a free transfer this summer, reports Yorkshire Live – Sims worked under Owls boss Darren Moore at Doncaster Rovers.

Sims, 24, is a free agent following his release from Southampton.

The Englishman spent the majority of last season on loan with Doncaster Rovers featuring 28 times in League One, scoring once and grabbing eight assists.

Now, Yorkshire Live reports that Moore is keen on a reunion with the Englishman as his summer overhaul at Hillsborough continues.

Who have the Owls signed so far this summer?

Moore has so far brought in six names; three free agents in Jack Hunt, Jaden Brown and Dennis Adeniran and three loan players in Olamide Shodipo, Lewis Wing and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Many expected the Owls to really struggle in the transfer market this summer but surprisingly, Moore is bringing in some really quality names in the likes of Peacock-Farrell and Wing, who have both prevailed at levels higher than League One in the past.

Would Sims be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

Definitely. Not only is he someone that Moore knows well but he’ll add some much needed depth on the wings and in attack for Sheffield Wednesday.

They’re putting together a nicely balanced squad but they could still do with some added creativity and Sims will bring just that – he proved creative in League One last season with eight assists and if Moore can bring him in on a free transfer then it’s another player to permanently add to their books.

A good move all round but with Sims having attracted interest from elsewhere over the course of this year, Wednesday would have to act swiftly to get a deal over the line with no troubles.