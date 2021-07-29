George Sykes-Kenworthy is now on trial at Boston United following his departure from Derby County.

The goalkeeper has played for non-league side Boston in their past two pre-season friendlies, as per a report by the News & Star.

Sykes-Kenworthy, who is 21-years-old, was released by Derby at the end of the past campaign and has also spent time with League Two outfit Carlisle United this summer.

However, the Cumbrians now have two goalkeeping options for next term in Magnus Norman and Lukas Jensen so don’t need him.

Sykes-Kenworthy joined Derby last summer having previously been on the books at Bradford City.

He played for the Rams’ Under-23s side but they decided against keeping him when his contract expired at the end of June.

The Huddersfield-born stopper joined Bradford at the age of eight and rose up through the academy of the Yorkshire outfit.

He went on to make two first-team appearances for the Bantams, as well as having loan spells away at Stalybridge Celtic, Stafford Rangers and Guiseley to gain experience.

Boston are now having a look at him following his trial at Carlisle.

The National League North side have recently signed ex-Oxford United and Sheffield United defender Jake Wright and are also the home to former Football League players such as Fraser Preston, Matt Tootle, Terry Hawkridge and Connor Dimaio.

They only have one goalkeeper on the books at the moment meaning a move for Sykes-Kenworthy could be in the pipeline.