Ipswich Town have not given up hope of re-signing Bersant Celina in this transfer window.

Ipswich Town have been linked with an ambitious move for their former winger this summer and remain keen on bringing him back, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Celina, who is 24-years-old, currently plays in France for Dijon.

He made the move to Ligue 1 last year but has struggled to make an impact there.

Celina played for Ipswich during the 2017/18 season and was a hit with the Tractor Boys, scoring eight goals in 38 appearances in all competitions.

He was was snapped up by Manchester City as a youngster and went on to play four times for their first-team before his spell at Portman Road.

The Kosovo international also had a loan stint away from the Premier League side at FC Twente.

Swansea City signed him on a permanent deal in 2018 and he was a key player for the Welsh side during his two seasons at the club, chipping in with 10 goals in 77 games in all competitions.

Dijon came calling in September last year but he is back on Ipswich’s radar now.

Luring Celina to League One would be an impressive coup for Ipswich and he would add some serious quality to their attacking department.

Paul Cook’s side have had an impressive transfer window so far and will be aiming for promotion to the Championship next term.