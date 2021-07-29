Swansea City’s interest in French defender Mathieu Peybernes has seemingly been reignited, as per reports coming out of Europe.

Peybernes, 30, was linked with Swansea City this time last summer. The Almeria man would remain in Spain but now, reports from Marca (via Sport Witness) claim that the Swans remain interested in the potential signing.

As well as Swansea City though, Marca reports that Huesca and Real Zaragoza are also interested but that the latter have already tabled a bid to sign him, after Peybernes spent the second half of last season on loan with the La Liga 2 club.

Swansea then will need to act fast if they’re to bring the central defender to South Wales this summer.

Is central defence a position where Swansea need to strengthen this summer?

Swansea are in a bit of limbo right now – last week, Steve Cooper left his position as manager with less than two weeks to go before the start of the new season, and so transfers might take a backseat until a replacement is brought in.

But centre-back is a position where Swans have some good names in Joel Latibeaudiere and Ben Cabango but very little depth.

Bringing in a centre-back then might take priority for the Swans recruitment team but with other transfer rumours flying about – Matt Grimes being linked with a move to the Premier League being one of them – it seems like bringing in players will be pushed back even further.

Peybernes is obviously someone who the Swans like given their consistent links but with Zaragoza having tabled a bid, the Swans could find themselves struggling to keep pace in this particular transfer battle.