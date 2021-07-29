Barnsley are close to signing Toulouse striker Aaron Leya Iseka, according to French news outlet L’Equipe.

Barnsley are looking to boost their attacking options by luring the Ligue 2 forward to the Championship.

Leya Iseka, who is 23-years-old, spent last season on loan at Metz and scored five goals in 24 games in all competitions.

The Belgium youth international is the younger brother of Chelsea striker Michy Batshauyi.

Leya Iseka joined Toulouse in 2018 and has since managed eight goals in 57 matches for them.

He started his senior career at Anderlecht but was loaned out by the Belgian giants to Marseille and Zulte Waregem as a youngster to gain experience.

The striker went on to feature 19 times for Anderlecht before they let him leave on a permanent basis.

Barnsley now want to bring him to Oakwell as Markus Schopp looks to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad.

Thoughts?

The Tykes have a particular transfer policy that they abide to and have strictly stuck to over the past two seasons.

Leya Iseka appears to fit the bill for Barnsley as he is young and has the potential to develop in the future.

He will be an unknown quantity among their fans but will give Schopp more depth and competition in attacking areas.

It will be interesting to see how he adapts to life in England and to Championship football.