Swansea City beat Forest Green Rovers 2-1 in a pre-season friendly yesterday evening.

The Swans headed to League Two side Forest Green for another pre-season friendly, with Alan Tate in caretaker charge following the departure of Steve Cooper last week.

After a goalless first hour of the contest, Yan Dhanda opened the scoring for the visitors before Ben Lloyd added a second for the Swans, just two minutes after coming off the substitute’s bench.

Mathew Stevens pulled one back for Forest Green from the penalty spot late on.

For Swansea fans though, it was the 16-year-old Lloyd that was the talk of the night – the young Welshman has progressed through the club’s youth ranks and at 16 looks to be a really exciting prospect, and he could yet be handed his Championship debut in the coming season.

See what these Swansea City fans said on Twitter about Lloyd's performance last night:

