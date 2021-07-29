Birmingham City goalkeeper Zach Jeacock is heading to Salford City on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Birmingham. Surprise loan move for keeper Zach Jeacock. Heading for Salford on loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 29, 2021

Birmingham City are poised to sanction a loan exit for the young stopper.

Jeacock, who is 21-years-old, played twice for the Blues’ first-team in the Championship last season.

He has risen up through the academy at St. Andrew’s and was a key player at various youth levels for the Midlands club.

The ex-England youth international has had loan spells away in non-league at Stourport Swifts and Gloucester City over recent seasons to get some experience under his belt.

Birmingham handed him a new four-year contract in July but are now letting him head out the exit door on loan again.

Salford have been after another goalkeeper as they prepare for another season in League Two next term and are handing Jeacock an opportunity to fight for their number one spot.

Thoughts?

This would be a decent loan move for Jeacock and would give him a chance to get some regular first-team football under his belt.

Salford have ambitious plans to gain promotion from League Two next season and have an experienced manager in Gary Bowyer.

They have signed goalkeeper Tom King this summer but Jeacock will provide some strong competition.