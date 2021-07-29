Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan has been closely linked with Swansea City this summer, and Swans captain Matt Grimes has also been linked with a move away – could there be a chain reaction which sees Bannan make the move to South Wales?

Bannan, 31, was linked with a move to Swansea City earlier in the summer. The Scot starred for Sheffield Wednesday in their torrid Championship season last time round and looks to be gearing up for League One with the Owls, after manager Darren Moore said that the midfielder isn’t going anywhere.

But a fresh report from Planet Swans claims that, whilst Bannan’s links to Swansea have gone cold whilst the club searches for Steve Cooper’s replacement, the Wednesday man is ‘being seen as a potential direct replacement’ for Grimes, who’s been strongly linked with a move away this summer.

Fulham have been linked with the Englishman, with Brighton and Watford now in the race too.

A chain reaction?

It’s something that’s becoming quite commonplace in the modern game – one player moves from Club A to Club B, which means Club B bring in someone from Club C and so on.

Grimes’ move away from Swansea looks to be in the early stages at this point though. Football Insider reported yesterday that he could be available for as little as £1.5million this summer – a claim which was quickly rebuffed by Wales Online’s Tom Coleman, who also says that there’s not yet been any offers tabled for the Swans skipper.

Few Swansea City updates: – Martin and Morris still both firmly in the frame for manager's job

– Byers exit unlikely until new manager in place

– No offers on the table for Grimes (told reported £1.5m price tag is wide of the mark too)#Swans https://t.co/uo5UTXV5Gu — Tom Coleman (@tomEcoleman) July 28, 2021

Given that, and given Swansea’s current managerial vacancy, Bannan’s potential switch from Hillsborough to the Liberty Stadium looks to be unlikely at this current moment in time but that could all change quickly.

Whilst Moore has issued a kind of ‘hands-off’ warning to any potential suitors for, not only Bannan but his other top stars like Josh Windass, it might be difficult for Sheffield Wednesday to turn down any transfer offers this summer should they meet their valuations.

There’s been a couple of Millwall bids for Windass knocked back by Wednesday but none as of yet for Bannan. He’s definitely a player with Championship ability and so a move would be unsurprising, but it seems to depend on Grimes’ movement and on Swansea bringing in a manager sooner rather than later.