Altrincham have David Fitzpatrick on trial following his departure from Port Vale.

Altrincham have played the left-back in their past two pre-season friendlies.

He featured for the National League side against Ashton United last Saturday and then against Nantwich Town on Tuesday, as per Altrinchamfc.co.uk.

Fitzpatrick, who is 31-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Port Vale at the end of the last campaign.

Read: Hartlepool United to offer player released by Port Vale a contract

The Mancunian spent the past 12 months on the books at Vale Park and made 27 appearances in all competitions last season.

He started as a youngster at Stockport County before spells in non-league at New Mills, Northwich Victoria and Southport.

Macclesfield Town swooped to sign him in 2015 and he became a key player for the Silkmen.

The ex-England C international went on to play 213 games for the Cheshire side and played a key role in their promotion to the Football League under John Askey in 2018.

Askey then reunited with Fitzpatrick by luring him to Port Vale last summer.

He is now weighing up his next move in the game and Altrincham are casting an eye over him.



Read: Port Vale miss out on striker signing

Thoughts?

A move to Altrincham would make sense for Fitzpatrick due to his links to that part of the world from his Macclesfield days.

He has spent the past three years playing in League Two so would be a decent coup by Alty in the National League.