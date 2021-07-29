Newport County have signed Timmy Abraham on loan from Fulham.

Newport County have brought in the striker on a season-long loan deal, as announced by their official club website.

Abraham, who is 20-years-old, spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle and Raith Rovers respectively.

He has now become the Exiles’ ninth signing of the summer as they prepare for the upcoming League Two campaign.

Abraham has said: “I’m raring to go and I just want to show the fans what I’m capable of doing on the pitch.

“I like the ambition of the club and how they always want to push forward, and the style of play suits me as well so that’s something I can hopefully take advantage of and score some goals.”

Abraham joined Plymouth for the first-half of last season but struggled to make an impact with Ryan Lowe’s side.

He made only four appearances before switching to Scottish side Raith in the January transfer window.

The London-born forward is the brother of Chelsea and England star Tammy Abraham and was on the books at Charlton Athletic’s academy before switching to Fulham in 2017.

Abraham has never made a senior appearance for the Cottagers and has also been loaned out to Bristol Rovers in the past.

He spent time on trial with Cheltenham Town earlier this month, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live, but they decided against signing.

The youngster has now joined Newport and will be eager to show what he can do.