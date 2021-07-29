Doncaster Rovers are keen to sign Louis Reed following his departure from Peterborough United, as per a report by the Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers have had the midfielder on trial over the past few weeks.

Reed, who is 24-years-old, is a free agent after being released by Peterborough at the end of last season.

He has been impressing for Donny in their past few friendlies and they would like to offer him a deal if finances permit it.

Peterborough decided against keeping hold of him at the end of June following their promotion to the Championship.

Reed spent the past three years on the books with the Posh but only made 23 appearances in all competitions last season.

The ex-England youth international started his career at Sheffield United and went on to play 59 times for the Blades as a youngster, as well as having a loan spell away at Chesterfield.

He left Bramall Lane on a permanent basis in 2018 for Peterborough and was a regular during his first two seasons at London Road but his game time dried up in the last campaign.

Reed would be a shrewd addition for Doncaster as he is a decent age and is available for nothing.

He has experience of playing in League One and knows what it takes to get out of the division.