Blackburn Rovers drew 1-1 with Leeds United at Ewood Park last night.

Blackburn Rovers v Leeds United at Ewood Park sounds like a Premier League classic from yesteryear.

The one-time Premier League winners up against the Whites who’ve now solidified their top flight status once again, as both look to prepare for the upcoming season.

After a goalless first hour of the game the deadlock was broken by second half substitute Connor McBride, whose deflected free-kick flew past Leeds stopper Illan Meslier.

Pascal Struijk would equalise late on for the visitors but for Rovers fans, McBride’s goal and performance coming off the bench gave them cause for excitement ahead of the new season.

See what these Rovers fans had to say on Twitter about the 20-year-old’s performance last night:

Go on, lad!!! 👌🏼 — Mr. Nobody (@jongardner1979) July 28, 2021

Seen a lot raving about this lad. Could be the miracle we need if he’s banging against Premier League opposition https://t.co/LzgfAi4oNW — Jordan Burrows (@JordBurrowss) July 28, 2021

Give him a chance next season he’s class — roversjord (@jordanjames1476) July 28, 2021

McBride!!!!! What a strike!!! Glad he gets his chance! #Rovers — Bavarian Rovers (@BavarianRovers) July 28, 2021